How to wash and clean your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the addition of so many new mechanics, players can get a bit lost in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One of the things that have been added in this game is the ability to have picnics with your Pokémon and give them a little wash. By doing this, you can increase your friendship with that Pokémon, make them look more sparkly and clean, and also increase their HP and heal them. With so many benefits, there is no reason to not bathe your Pokémon. So, here is how you can wash and clean your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Washing and cleaning your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To start washing and cleaning your Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to start a picnic. Press X to open the main menu and you will see the Picnic option. However, if you haven’t first attended classes at the Academy and are still in the prologue, the option won’t be there. Make sure you advance toward the Treasure Hunt event, where you are allowed to explore the world, and then you will be able to wash your Pokémon.

To start a picnic, you will need to be in a remote area, away from other NPC trainers. Once you have started a picnic, you will throw all the Pokémon you have with you out and be able to enjoy a nice time with them outdoors.

To wash and clean one of the Pokémon present at the picnic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you just have to approach that Pokémon during the picnic, and press X next to it (you will also see the button to do it on the left-hand side of the screen), and you will have some one-on-one time with that Pokémon.

You will now see the Pokémon sitting in front of you with a sponge next to it. To actually clean the Pokémon, you just have to move the sponge around on the Pokémon while pressing A. You will see a lot of bubbles appearing on your companion. Once you have gotten every spot, press Y to get a hose out and properly wash the bubbles off of them. After that, the Pokémon will be happy and clean and will get a bit of friendship and experience out of it.