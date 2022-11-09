There are multiple Horns of Blood Mead throughout the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll want to keep an eye out for them to increase Kratos’ Rage meter, ensuring he can use his Spartan Rage for longer periods of time, regaining health and gaining an advantage against enemies. There are a handful of them you can find while exploring Alfheim. This guide covers all Horns of Blood Mead locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Horns of Blood Mead locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

Some of these Horns are only available after progressing through a later point in Ragnarok. You will want to return to his area after you acquire more equipment to explore new areas. Do not be discouraged if you cannot find them all when first visiting this area.

Horn of Blood Mead in The Strond

The first Horn of Blood Mead will appear inside the Nornir Chest at the entrance of The Strond. You can find it when you first arrive at this location, and you will need to use your Blades of Chaos to light all the braziers to unlock the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead in The Barrens

Close to the northern point of The Barrens, a large structure will be covered in Dark Elf Hive. You will want to clear this from the north side and then light the several braziers surrounding the structure before lighting the final rune at the top of the building. It’s best to clear this area after the sandstorm has passed upon completing Secret of the Sands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead in The Below

You can find another Horn of Blood Mead while exploring the Barrens when you reach The Below. You will visit this location for the Secret of the Sands quest. It is the only Nornir chest in this lower area. You can find roughly halfway through your descent in this area, and you will need to hit the three rune chimes to unlock the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead in The Forbidden Sands

The final Horn of Blood Mead will be in a Nornir Chest in The Forbidden Sands. You can access this location after you complete the Vanaheim region and you upgrade your chisel. From here, proceed to the northeast part of the map, and you will discover an Elven Library. You want to go underneath the library, and break the wall to reach it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nornir Chest will be on the other side. You will need to use Sigil Arrows to connect the fires to the runes and complete the trials.