How to unlock the Nornir Chest at The Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarok

Nornir Chests are secret items that can reward you with any number of rare gear in God of War Ragnarök. Their rewards range from Runic abilities, health and Rage upgrades, and much more. Each realm in Ragnarök contains an assortment of secrets to check off your list, and Nornir Chests are one of them. This will explain how to unlock the Nornir Chests at the Temple of Light location in God of War Ragnarök.

Where to find the Nornir Chest at the Temple of Light

The Temple of Light is a large dungeon with many secret items to find and collect. It lies within the region of Alfheim, the home of the elves. It’s still in a civil war between Light and Dark elves. Before finding this secret chest, you must make your way through a significant portion of the temple.

After Tyr knocks down a statue to create a light bridge, you can find the Nornir chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After crossing the bridge, look to your right to see the Nornir chest in plain sight. This set of runes is timing based, as you must strike all three runic bells quickly. The first bell is located to the right of the chest, and you must bounce your axe off a crystal wall to strike it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After striking the first bell, recall the axe, then aim to the chest’s left. The last two runic bells will be located in the open. Strike the bell close to the chest, then aim to the left and up high to ring the final bell. Doing so successfully will break all locks on the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the lone Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light but keep an eye out for Odin’s Ravens and three Legendary Chests hidden in its depths.