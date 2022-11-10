All Horns of Blood Mead locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

Although Midgard has frozen over in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos’ rage is still burning, and there are Horns of Blood Mead to find in this wasteland. There are only a handful of Nornir Chests for you to find in Midgard, and some of them may contain Idunn Apples, a way for Kratos to increase his maximum health. You’ll want to track them all down to earn these rewards. Here’s what you need to know about all Horns of Blood Mead locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Horns of Blood Mead in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

You can find only two Horns of Blood Mead while exploring Midgard. Despite how few of them there are in this area, you should be able to find them when you initially enter this area and have the chance to explore it.

Horn of Blood Mead at The Oarsmen

One of the Horns will be at The Oarsmen statue. You can find this location in the northeast section of the Lake of Nine. Although the Nornir Chest is inside the first room, you will need to unlock the second one to receive the item inside. When you return outside, you can do this by battling against the Helraiders that appear and then taking down the Stalker. At the base of The Oarsmen statue, pull on the chain to reveal the second room, giving you access to the runes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at The Lost Treasury

The second and last Horn of Blood Mead is at The Lost Treasury. You can find this on the southwest part of the Lake of Nine map. A large shield will block the treasury, which is also blocking part of the Nornir runes, preventing you from getting the chest. You will need to move the shield several times to gain access to the runes behind it, and there will also be one inside the treasury’s entrance, which means unlocking the building. After the Blades of Chaos ignite the runes, return to grab the Horn of Blood Mead.