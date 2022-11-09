The Horns of Blood Mead strengthen Kratos’ Rage meter in God of War Ragnarok. You can find them throughout your journey, and you will want to acquire as many as you can find to enhance how much Rage he can use in combat. It’s an effective way to make short work of strong foes and decimate smaller enemies. You can find multiple horns in Svartalfheim. This guide covers all Horns of Blood Mead locations in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Horns of Blood Mead in Svartalfheim in God of War Ragnarok

It’s important to note you will not be able to find all of them when you arrive in this area. Some locations will be blocked off, and you can only access them as you progress further in the game and unlock additional equipment. We will share those locations with you and how to get them and forgo any spoilers, but share that they are only accessible as you progress further into the game.

Horn of Blood Mead in Aurvangar Wetlands

You can find this Horn of Blood Mead when you first arrive in the Aurvangar Wetlands. It will be on the west side of the river, close to when you arrive at the Dwarven city. You can access this one anytime in the game when you reach Svartalfheim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead in Alberich Island

There will be another Horn of Blood on Alberich Island, on the north portion of the Bay of Bounty. You will need to complete the Nornir Chest here, requiring you to hit all the chimes quickly. When the chest opens, you can find the Horn inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at The Forge

There will be a Nornir Chest at The Forge. You can visit this location as you progress through the game with Atreus, but it will only be available after a particular main story point. You must return to this Nornir Chest after you unlock a specific item, which takes you back to The Forge. When you do, you can open this chest and obtain the Horn of Blood Mead inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at Dragon Beach

Early in your adventures through Svartalfheim, you may encounter a Nornir Chest at Dragon Beach. However, you won’t be able to access it unless you receive a weapon, the Draupnir Spear, which you get by progressing through the story and returning to Svartalfheim. You can return to this area and complete the Nornir Chest to get this item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at The Applecore

There will be a Horn of Blood Mead at The Applecore. However, similar to the previous one, you can only acquire it after progressing through the story and unlocking the Draupnir Spear. You can find it close to where you discover Durinn’s Stone Statue, where Atreus and Kratos came in on the boat. It’s on a side path, blocked by gold ore that you can explode using a red explosive jar, protected by Wretches, Grims, and a Bergsra. With your tool, you will need to reach the second level using an air stream out of the wool.