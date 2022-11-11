Kratos is infamous for unlocking multiple weapons throughout the God of War series. In 2018’s God of War, he only had three: his bare hands, the Leviathan Axe, and the Blades of Chaos. The series has taken a step back from giving him a massive amount of weapons, and it only features one new weapon his arsenal, the Draupnir Spear. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to get to Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok

There is no alternative path or easy method to earn the Draupnir Spear. The only way you can receive this weapon is by going through the main story. Following Kratos and Freya speaking with the Norns, the mythical beings gifted with foresight and learning there is no way to prevent his fate, he reaches out to Brok and Sindri to craft him a weapon to defeat Heimdall. They come up with the Draupnir Spear, a weapon mixed with tha spear tip and the Draupnir ring.

The Draupnir ring was previously an item owned by Odin. It’s a gold ring that multiplies itself, every ninth night, eight new rings will come out from this one, creating exact copies of itself. However, only the real ring possesses this ability. In God of War Ragnarok, the lore is changed a little bit, and it looks like the Draupnir ring will consistently create replicas of itself, which leans into how Kratos uses it.

The time Kratos receives the spear is at the end of the Forging Destiny main quest. If you have not reached this point, we recommend focusing on the main story and proceeding forward before checking out the side paths the Draunpir Spear unlocks.