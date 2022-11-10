The Horns of Blood Mead in God of War Ragnarok are how Kratos can increase his maximum Rage meter. You’ll want to find these to unleash your Rage more frequently against difficult foes, making short work of them and increasing your health during a fight. You can find them inside Nornir Chests, which requires you to track them down and unlock their puzzles. This guide covers all Horns of Blood Mead locations in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Horns of Blood Mead in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are 11 Nornir Chests for you to find while exploring Vanaheim. Not all of them will contain Horns of Blood Mead, but several do. You won’t be able to track them down when you first arrive, but it never hurts to find as many as you can before advancing the main story. However, if you’ve collected enough Nornir Chests during your travels and completely filled out the rage bar, any Nornir Chest you open will reward you with Shattered Runes rather than an Idunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead.

Horn of Blood Mead in The Abandoned Village

This Horn of Blood Mead is inside the Nornir Chest at The Abandoned Village. You will need to use the fire bucket on the lift to light a handful of runes at this location, which means relying on your Blades of Chaos to swing it around to find the correct position to activate them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at Cliffside Ruins

Upon completing the Vanaheim region’s main story, and before making your back to a Mystic Gateway, you can explore the forest. As you travel to the south of the River Delta, there will be a Nornir Chest at a location called the Cliffside Ruins. It will contain a Horn of Blood Mead inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead in the Eastern Barri Woods

When you next return to Vanaheim, you will have the chance to explore all of the Eastern Barri Woods. Now, you can access one of the Nornir Chests hidden away at this location, containing a Horn of Blood Mead inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Horn of Blood Mead at The Plains

There will be a Horn of Blood Mead for you to find at The Plains, an area you unlock after returning to Vanaheim to rescue Freyr from the Asgardians. You will gain access to this location upon completing the Scent of Survival quest. Now, on the northeast side of The Plains, you can find a large open area and a Nornir Chest to unlock containing the item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is another you can find a further way from the center, close to the northwest part of The Crater. It will be hidden behind a locked door that is covered in poison. You will need to use a Sigil Arrow on the gate, then freeze it with your Axe to open the door. After that, you will need to defeat the multiple Seidr that appear, and then the Nornir Chest will be yours to loot.