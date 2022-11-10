The Idunn Apples provide Kratos strength in God of War Ragnarok, increasing his maximum health when you find enough of them. The apples are scattered throughout the nine realms, and they are secured inside the Nornir Chests, which means you need to find these chests and complete the puzzles. There are several Nornir Chest containing Idunn Apples in Vanaheim. This guide covers all Idunn Apple locations in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Idunn Apples in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are 11 Nornir Chests in Vanaheim, and tracking them down may require you to return to this location in the future, so don’t feel rushed to explore the entire region when you initially arrive here. It’s important to note that when you get closer to the end of the game and reach the maximum threshold for your Health and Rage, the Nornir Chests reward you with Shattered Runes rather than Idunn Apples or Horns of Blood Mead. Depending on the Nornir Chests you’ve encountered while exploring Ragnarok, some of these chests might change what they are, but these do highlight Nornir Chest locations.

Idunn Apple in The Southern Wilds

You can find an Idunn Apple inside the Nornir Chest in The Southern Wilds. You’ll find it while exploring the path of the main story quest. The chest you will need to unlock here requires you to burn the brambles protecting the runes and to use your Leviathan Axe on the paddles to switch what the rune is showing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple in The Veiled Passage

When you’ve completed your business in Vanaheim, you will have the chance to explore the River Delta and progress through the forests of this region. When you go south enough, you can find The Veiled Passage, and there is a Nornir Chest inside there where you can receive an Idunn Apple. You will need to use Sigil Arrows to connect the three runes together and then a fire bomb to light them simultaneously.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple at the Goddess Falls

While working your way through Freya’s Missing Peace, there will be a Nornir Chest to the right of the Vanir Shrine entrance before you enter the location where she married Odin. You will need to use Sigil Arrows to connect the Blades of Chaos flames to the braziers, lighting them all to reach the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple in The Jungle

The Jungle is a region in The Plains, towards the south. The only Nornir Chest is on the far south of this location, on the other side of the region. You will need to drain the water from the dam, which you can do by completing Return of the River side quest. When you reach the other side, you will need to defeat a pair of trolls and then climb the tower close to where the dragon is, locating the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple in The Sinkholes

Once you’ve finished clearing out The Jungle, you can make your way to the east of The Crater into the Sinkholes. You will need to travel into the back area, where you’ll encounter a dragon attempting to block your path, but before you reach its nest, you can find a Nornir chest on the north part of The Sinkholes, with an Idunn Apple inside it.