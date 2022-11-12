All key locations to unlock The Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok

While exploring Midgard in God of War Ragnarok, there will be a location you can visit in the southwest region called The Lost Treasury. It has Tyr’s shield from his statue in front of it, and it will be blocking your path into it, but after you solve this puzzle, you can gain access to the vault inside. However, the vault is also protected by a door and requires you to find two keys. Here’s what you need to know about finding the key locations to unlock The Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok.

How to unlock The Lost Treasury vault door in God of War Ragnarok

There are two keys you need to find, and they are at two separate locations in the game. Thankfully, they are both in Midgard, so you won’t have to use the Mystic Gateway to track them down. You can find one at the Derelict Outpost, and the other at The Oarsmen statue.

Where to find the key at the Derelict Outpost

The first at the Derelict Outpost is on the southwest part of the map. It’s one of the locations you had to visit when speaking with the Norns during the story mission. There will be a gold chain you need to climb before entering the location, and this is likely where you’ll receive Sigrun’s Curse, the side quest associated with these keys. You will need to continue progressing through this temple, which requires you to throw your Axe at the cranes to adjust their location, with the final one requiring you to pull it down, switch it to the correct location, and then pull it up before reaching the key at the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the key at The Oarsmen

The second key is at another location on the map, The Oarsmen. It will be on the northeast side of the map, next to where Tyr’s statue arm is located. You will need to burn the brambles to reach this location. Continue following the pathway, where you will battle against several Hel-Raiders and a Stalker mini-boss. After those have been defeated, reach the base of The Oarsmen, and there will be a chain you can pull to change the structure, revealing a second staircase to your right. Go down the staircase, and the key will be at the bottom. You can take these to The Lost Treasury and open the vault door.