There are 14 Kvasir Poems for you to find throughout your time playing God of War Ragnarok. These poems are small collectibles you find while searching through the nine realms. Although you can sell them to Brok and Sindri, these will earn you experience points. Tracking them down will take time. This guide covers all Kvasir Poem locations in God of War Ragnarok and how to get them.

Where to find all Kvasir Poems in God of War Ragnarok

The 14 poems are scattered throughout the nine realms. You can begin picking them up when you reach Svartalfheim. Tracking them all down will be challenging, and they will be hidden throughout your adventure.

Related: All Odin Raven locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

The Sunrise of Nothingness location

The Sunrise of Nothingness is one of the first poems you can find, and it will be in Svartalfheim. You can find it on the table while attempting to lift the gate to make your way into the Dwarven city after reaching the third level and making the large iron on the geyser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Large Society Ground Orb, the Performance location

This Kvasir poem is in the Dwarven city of Nidavellir. You can find it when you initially dock, but you won’t be able to access this area until you retrieve Sonic Arrows, which happens shortly after this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We Who Remain, Part the Second

You can only find this Kvasir Poem by working through The Weight of Chains side quest for Mimir. You will find it at the top of the Lyngbakr, and you can find discover it after clearing the first fin. When you go to work on the second fin, on the second level, stop before jumping to the next area and climb to the top at the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tool and Bang location

This Kvasir Poem will be further on in your journey while exploring the Jarnsmida Pitmines. You can find it before going into the mine proper.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you will need to use the Blades of Chaos to move the large crane towards you, climb on the crane, and then use the Leviathan Axe to stop the water flow. This will bring you to the other side, where you can find the Tool and Bang poem.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Afterlife Abandonment location

For the Afterlife Abandonment poem, you must make your way into Alfheim. You can find it while exploring Atreus, and it will be partially on the side path before you reach the Tower of Light.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visions After Rest location

The sixth poem appears in Alfheim. You can find it while exploring the Temple of Light. It will be on the second level, where Kratos has to reach a particular angle on a Twilight Stone to break through a door of light. You can find the Visions After Rest poem on the right side of this second level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spirits Within Walls location

The seventh poem is also inside the Tower of Light. You’ll find it a little further up, close to where you can find the legendary chest with the Hilt of Gram relic. Before moving to the next area, look to the left, and you’ll find the poem inside the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Celestial Construction location

You must go to The Barrens to find the Celestial Construction poem. This location becomes available to you after you explore the Tower of Light. You can find the poem on the northwest part of the map, inside the large animal, the back of its stomach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon Pursuing a Place Not Mark on Maps location

This Kvasir Poem will be in Vanaheim. When you reach this area, there will be a market in the starting area that you can explore. Reach the second level of the market, and there is a distinct piece of ground you can jump down on from this level and destroy using the Blades of Chaos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trip

You will need to travel to The Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. This location becomes available after you travel to Vanaheim and upgrade your chisel. The poem will be in a Light Elf temple close to the eastern part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eastern Spectre

The Eastern Spectre is hidden away in Vanaheim, inside The Plains. You can access this location after you’ve made your way through the two main story points that bring you to Vanaheim. Upon completing Scent of Survival, you can now access the Plains, and you will need to travel to the southeast part of the map, and progress towards The Sinkholes. There, continue moving east, where you battle a dragon and open up the gates to the next area, and continue following the pathway until you reach Crag Jaw, a large drake. Upon defeating them, a small area with red vines you need to destroy will lead you to the Eastern Spectre poem.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An Organisation: In the Future

This one will be hidden away in The Jungle. You can find this location after completing Scent of Survival, a side quest you unlock by helping Helka after completing your second visit to Vanaheim. Inside a cave, you will find it in the southern section of The Plains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sanguinity

You can find this poem upon revisiting Svartalfheim for the second time through the main story. You need to acquire a new tool during your second visit to Svartalfheim, allowing you to return to The Applecore and unlock a new area. Progress through this area, and an air stream will come out of a rock. Use your tool on it to jump up, and the poem will be next to a dead Grim on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dead Do Not Ride

The final Kvasir poem is in Midgard. You can find it on the north side of the map. You will need to make your way over to The Oarsmen, which you can find to the right of the Tyr statue arm. You must clear the pathway to make your way over to it. You will need to battle through more Hel-raiders, and a Stalker, before reaching the base of the Oarsmen statue. Grab the chain at the center, revealing a second staircase, and you can venture down, connecting the two sides. Now, the gap you used to make your way over will lead to a secret area, giving you the final poem.