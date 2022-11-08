How to complete Weight of Chains in God of War Ragnarok

The Weight of Chains is the first major sidequest you can complete in God of War Ragnarök. The Weight of Chains is considered a Favour, an in-game term for all minor and major sidequests the game has in store. This quest can be found in the dwarven realm called Svartalheim. This guide will explain how to complete the Weight of Chains quest in God of War Ragnarök.

How to start the Weight of Chains quest

To begin the Weight of Chains quest, you must be in Svartalheim. After you depart Nidavellir on a boat searching for Durin, you can travel left to his shop or the right towards a shoreline with a Watchtower. Head to this shore and climb up the wall on the right side of the beach. At the top, you will find a locked door that requires a unique key. Mimir will speak to Kratos, and the Weight of Chains quest will begin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the shoreline to the left of Sindri and embark into the Bay of Bounty. A large island with a dock will be located in the middle of this area. Find the port with the blue flag and hop on to the pier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will notice a locked gate and a Nornir chest behind it, and opening that chest will grant you the Watchtower key you need. Detonate the gold pile to the right and work your way up the cliff. Defeat the small enemies you encounter along the way and clear the path near the ridge. Shimmy along the cliff until you can climb the platform above. You will end up on a large clearing, with a breakable block on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear out the enemies, you will notice a lever. Pull the lever to lower the platform you’re facing. While pulling the lever, aim and throw the Leviathan Axe to freeze the mechanism. With the platform stuck in place, make sure you don’t recall the Leviathan axe, or you must pull the lever and repeat the process again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you freeze it, open the gate to your right and shimmy alongside the cliff once again. Instead of climbing up as you did before, keep traveling to the right. You can then shimmy until you climb on top of the platform you lowered. Once you’re standing on the elevator, recall the Leviathan Axe. This will unfreeze the gear, and the lift will raise. On the raised lift, look down at the cracked ground and tap Circle to launch through the floor. Inside the cave, fight the group of monsters within and open the Nornir chest that awaits you. This will grant you the Watchtower key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you obtain the key, hop back on the boat and return to the locked door next to Sindri. Open the gate, and after the cutscene, you must head back into the water to free the chained creature. Traverse to Lyngbakr Island to begin freeing this massive creature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the creatures tail and look for the dock with the blue flag. Hop onto the pier and climb the cliff. Clear the Draugr that ambush you at the top. After they are defeated, detonate the pile of ore and walk around to the blue marker, and the first of three anchors you must cut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To cut an anchor, tap the button prompt and follow the quick time event. When its limb rises out of the water, aim at the lock with the Leviathan Axe and throw it to shatter the binding. After you destroy this rope, turn back towards the cliff you climbed initially. Advance on the path near the cliff face, and more Draugr will ambush you. After defeating them, climb up the chain near the right side wall. At the top of this clearing, use the Blades of Chaos to grapple to the opposite ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Advance and defeat the clutch of Draugr and Nightmares that spawn in waves. After you beat them, look for a post and a chain to kick down. Climb down this chain to reach the second anchor. Cut the post as you did the previous one, leaving only one binding left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you destroy the second binding, walk forward and grab the molten rock from the pot against the wall. Once it’s in your hand, turn around and walk past the chain you knocked down to reach this clearing. While standing at the cliff edge, look down at a pile of debris blocking a dock below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear the dock, return to the boat and travel to the creature’s right fin to find this pier. Climb up and ascend the cliff to reach a series of large platforms and a swarm of enemies. This is a long combat encounter with a multitude of enemies. After you defeat them, you will find the third and final anchor on one of the platforms. As the tail rises, you won’t be able to destroy the binding with the Leviathan Axe. Head to the right of the anchor, and use the zipline to reach the connecting island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Atreus will point out the final binding lock when you reach the other side. Destroy it, and the creature will be freed. To complete the quest, travel on your boat and circle around to the objective marker near the Lyngbakr’s eye. This will trigger a cutscene, and the end of this long quest.