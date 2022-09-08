All Launch Pad locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are various different types of Launch Pad in Fortnite. This guide is about the Launch Pads with fixed locations, not about the portable type of Launch Pad that you can find as loot and deploy wherever you like. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Launch Pads can be found in two locations. There are nine Launch Pads on and around the Rave Cave, and there are five Launch Pads on and around Loot Lake. When you jump onto one of these Launch Pads, you will be launched high enough into the air to deploy your glider.

Where to find a Launch Pad at Loot Lake

The Launch Pads at Loot Lake are all in the eastern half of the lake. Four of them are out on the water, either on platforms or jetties, while the fifth is on the north shore, near the Floaty Boats landmark. One of the Launch Pads is almost directly above The Glow, while another is at the end of a jetty extending south from the Ridgeline Ranger station. There are lots of inflatable floaties and parasols around Loot Lake so you can, instead of deploying your glider after launching off a Launch Pad, land on a floaty or parasol and bounce your way around the lake.

Where to find a Launch Pad at the Rave Cave

There are no Launch Pads inside the Rave Cave. If there were, they would launch you hard into the jagged, rocky roof of the cave, which would result in a brutal self-elimination. All of the Rave Cave’s nine Launch Pads are either on top of the mountain that has the Rave Cave inside it, or they’re just outside the Rave Cave. There’s a Launch Pad on the platform above the north entrance to the Rave Cave, and another one a short distance to the east of there (near a truck). To the south of the Rave Cave there’s a Launch Pad in the forest, while the remaining six Launch Pads can all be found on the roof of the Rave Cave. Four of them are clustered around the center of the roof, while two more are near the statue of the Cuddle Team Leader.