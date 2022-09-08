Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 14 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 14 is the last of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. That means its challenges are more important than any before it, as they should help you secure at least a few more unearned Battle Pass cosmetics. You shouldn’t expect their XP rewards to be any different, but just about every quest should only take you a match to finish. Here’s every Week 14 challenge included in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

All Week 14 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Despite their significance, the seven Week 14 quests follow the season’s trend of offering 15,000 XP a piece — or 105,000 XP in total. Players can prepare to have the entire set done in record time, as their objectives mainly focus on dealing damage and collecting items. For instance, XP can be earned just by eliminating players inside of main points of interest, and the same can be said for picking up items while sliding. You can find every brand new weekly challenge and its requirements below.

Catch or collect a Zero Point Fish (0/1)

Eliminate enemy players at named locations (0/3)

Pick up items while sliding (0/3)

Damage enemy players from within five meters or less (0/300)

Destroy structures with the Kamehameha (0/10)

Use a Launch Pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave (0/2)

Bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for nine stories or more (0/1)

If you have finished every other week’s challenges, it may be worth partaking in the latest from the Fire with Fire Wild Week. Its own questline offers a grand sum of 120,000 XP and is based around newly unvaulted weapons, such as the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and Primal Flame Bow. However, there is one challenge that asks players to put out fires using only unique slurp items.