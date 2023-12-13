All LEGO Fortnite Village Tiers, Bonuses, & Upgrade Costs

Building up your village is key in LEGO Fortnite if you want to explore everything this world has to offer. Leveling up the village means players will be able to take the divide-and-conquer approach.

LEGO Fortnite has an Animal Crossing-like structure that creates a village and invites characters to live there. The best part about this sandbox game is that villagers will be able to help craft items and forage easier to grab materials while players are out exploring and collecting rarer materials. To do this, players will need to collect and craft specific items to level up the village and earn help.

Related: All Ore Stone & Gem Types in LEGO Fortnite & Where To Find Them

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 1 & 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players start LEGO Fortnite with a Level 1 village. In the beginning, players will be able to add one other member to their village, equip villagers with a health charm, and explorers will frequently visit the village.

Note: Remember to make a bed for each villager or they will not stay at all.

To reach Level 2, players will need the following materials. Thankfully, these materials are the easiest to acquire, making it very easy to get to Level 2 right away.

15x Wood

15x Granite

Level 2 will unlock the ability for villagers to forage nearby and refine wood and stone materials. Players will also be able to add an additional villager as a permanent resident to their village.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach Level 3, players will need to start crafting materials. Players will need to make the Lumbermill to make the wood planks needed. The materials needed to get to Level 3 are the following.

10x Planks

20x Granite

Once the players’ village is Level 3, the villagers will start bringing back gifts.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach Level 4, players will need to start looking for other materials besides the basic wood and granite abundant around the area. From here on, finding the necessary materials will increase in difficulty. Players will need the following materials.

10x Knotroot

20x Planks

20x Granite

Knotroot can be located in caves in the Grassland biome. Be prepared to venture farther away from the village by bringing weapons and food as needed.

Once Level 4 is unlocked, players will be able to assign villagers to cook, extract seeds, and tend to dirt plots. It’s time to farm and move on from hunter and gatherer. Villagers assigned to woodcutting will be able to produce more wood types.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach Level 5, players will need the following materials.

15x Knotroot

20x Planks

15x Marble

Marble, like knotroot, is located in the caves in the Grassland biome. However, players will need a stronger pickaxe made of knotroot to mine it.

Level 5 will open up the village for rarer explorers to visit and possibly stay to live. With this, players will be able to add another NPC to live in their village. Villagers will also gain a bonus for their health and defense.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will need the Stone Breaker to make the materials needed to level up their village to Level 6. Players will need the following materials.

20x Knotroot

30x Granite Slabs

When the village reaches Level 6, villagers will be able to smelt metal, refine textiles, and collect gems. Villagers assigned to stone cutting will be able to produce more types of stone.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 7 requires the following materials to unlock.

20x Knotroot rods

20x Marble Slabs

Nothing too much happens at level 7. However, villagers will start bringing back more unique gifts. In addition, more uncommon item recipes are unlocked and can be accessed in the building menu.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 8

Screenshot by Gamepur

The materials to reach Level 8 introduce the need for gems. The following materials are needed to reach the next level.

30x Marble Slabs

10x Rough Amber

Amber is located located in the desert biome. Make sure to be prepared to traverse through this hot area with the right foods to keep cool and tools to mine Amber.

Players will be able to add another villager to live there permanently and be assigned a task.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 9

Screenshot by Gamepur

The materials needed to obtain Level 9 are much more tricky to get. Players will also need the Gem Cutter. The following materials are needed.

15x Flexwood

15x Obsidian

10x Cut Amber.

Flexwood can be gathered by cutting down the cacti in the desert biome. Obsidian can be found in the caves of the desert biome. Luckily, players can gather both comparatively quickly because they are in the same region.

When the village hits Level 9, villagers will be able to forage in other biomes. Wood and stone cutters will be able to produce more wood and stone types as well.

LEGO Fortnite Village Level 10

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 10 is the max level that the village can reach. Players will need the following materials to reach Level 10.

15x Flexwood Rods

30x Obsidian

20x Cut Amber

Players will be able to add the fifth villager to their village, maxing out the number of villagers allowed to live in the village. More building recipes will be unlocked as well.

Players will not be able to build another village square close by to try and make a bigger village or a city. But they will be able to make multiple villages and level each one up individually.