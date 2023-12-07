There are multiple resources that you’ll be trying to track down while playing LEGO Fortnite. These resources are scattered throughout your world, and Rough Amber is one of the notable ones you’ll need to track down, especially when you’re focusing on crafting small items in your village.

Rough Amber is a useful resource that you can use a handful of recipes while playing LEGO Fortnite. Unlike wood or granite, tracking it down is a bit more complicated, and it can take some time to properly locate to bring back to your village and use at a crafting station. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rough Amber will appear in the desert biome of your LEGO Fortnite world. You can travel to this location, and you may need to ask villagers where the desert biome is in your world.

For me, when I spoke with a villager who visited my little town, they told me that I had to travel east to visit the desert. It was a long trek, and there were several dangers along the way, but when I arrived, I could track down Rough Amber and add it to my inventory to bring back to my LEGO Fortnite village. You must ensure you bring a pickax with you to properly harvest this resource while playing. I also recommend having enough backpack space to carry it so you can bring as much as you need back to your camp, such as Marble.

It took me a good amount of time to track down Rough Amber, so don’t expect to find it immediately. However, this will vary from each starting position. For example, in my starting world, I had to travel a long way to the east before I arrived in the desert in my LEGO Fortnite world, which may not be the same for every character who plays. Plus, you cannot use a standard pickax to unlock Rough Amber. You will need to upgrade it at your village before adding it to your collection.

When you’ve tracked down the Rough Amber, bring it back to your crafting station and complete the construction of your favorite recipes. I’m looking forward to adding more plates and items to the inside of my houses to make them feel more like a home, rather than simply huts.