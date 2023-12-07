Where To Find Knotroot In LEGO Fortnite

After an hour or so of exploration in LEGO Fortnite, crafting recipes will start asking for ingredients you likely haven’t found yet. One of these is Knotroot, a type of wood that’s lighter in color and a little harder to find.

Players will need Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite to craft Knotroot Rods, which are used to craft a variety of upgraded tools. If you’re looking to upgrade from a Wood Pickaxe or Shortsword, you must find Knotroot. Luckily, it’s not as hard to find if you know where to look.

Knotroot Location In LEGO Fortnite

Knotroot is found inside LEGO Fortnite caves. You cannot find it on the surface, as the twisted roots you must mine only spawn in caves.

NOTICE: You cannot mine Knotroot with a normal pickaxe. You must have a Forest Axe which is craftable after you’ve upgraded your crafting table.

How To Find Caves In LEGO Fortnite

Caves are a lot easier to find in LEGO Fortnite than you might think. Although I spent my first two hours in the game without finding one, the moment I actually started looking, I found a cave almost instantly.

If you see a large suspicious pile of rocks off in the distance, chances are it is the entrance to a cave. While large rocks can be mined for a healthy amount of Granite, these dome-like structures are much larger than normal mineral deposits.

Why Do You Need Knotroot?

Knotrood is a key crafting component when upgrading tools beyond their base level. While there are likely several uses for Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, we have primarily used it to beef up our swords, pickaxes, and crossbows.

You need Knotroot tools to mine specific items. For example, Marble can only be mined using a Knotroot Pickaxe. But you can’t make a Knotroot Pickaxe if you don’t first acquire Knotroot.

And that’s all you need to know about finding, harvesting, and using Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite.