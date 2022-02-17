All Level Up Token locations for Week 1 Monarch quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Finish the character’s first set of quests for a ton of Battle Stars and a Back Bling.
With Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 coming to a close, players who’ve purchased Monarch’s Level Up Quest Pack will find it to be the best way to get some last-minute Battle Stars. This is due to its quests tasking players to find Level Up Tokens, which keep your XP progress in place while also moving you up one season level. In addition, finishing the first week of challenges will nab you the Shattered Wings Back Bling. To make sure you get your money’s worth, here’s how you can complete Monarch’s Week 1 challenges and find every token.
- Token 1 — “Collect Level Up Token northeast of Logjam Lumberyard”: As shown above, the first Level Up Token is on top of a snowy mountain. The mountain is directly behind the mansion with the grass maze.
- Token 2 — “Collect Level Up Token at Sunflower’s Saplings”: Sunflowers Sapling is a landmark that is filled with rows of bushes and is west of The Daily Bugle. You can find this token in the center of this bush garden.
- Token 3 — “Collect Level Up Token at Rocky Residence”: Rocky Residence is a mansion that sits on the beach side directly north of The Daily Bugle. This token is in the second floor’s living room.
- Token 4 — “Collect Level Up Token at Happy Camper”: As the name suggests, this location is filled with RV campers and is set to the left of Loot Lake. You can discover the token between the RVs and a fence.
- Token 5 — “Collect Level Up Token at Mighty Monument”: Mighty Monument is the island on the right side of the map that holds The Foundation’s massive statue. As you can notice from the marker above, the token is just east of the island on a small patch of sand.
- Token 6 — “Collect Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove”: As the easiest token to find, this will be located in the middle of the bridge that is set between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels.
- Token 7 — “Collect Level Up Token at Sandblast Estates”: Sandblast Estates is yet another mansion, but this is set south of Chonker’s Speedway. This last token sits behind the home, next to patio furniture.