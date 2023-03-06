In Octopath Traveler 2’s Solistia, the battles are fierce, the scenery is stunning, and the side quests are never-ending. In this game, you’ll embark on a journey again, but with a twist — the team has introduced secondary jobs through licenses. Gone are the days of being pigeonholed into one class per character. Now, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Want a warrior who can also cast spells? Done. How about a dancer who can also heal? No problem. The possibilities are endless with Octopath Traveler 2’s licenses. Let’s take a look at where you can get one for yourself.

All license locations in Octopath Traveler 2

Secondary jobs aren’t just handed out like a participation trophy. Instead, you’ll need to scour the map and locate guilds to obtain these roles. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the eight basic-class secondary job locations for your convenience.

Cleric license

Screenshot by Gamepur

Contrary to common sense, the Cleric guild isn’t nestled in the cozy embrace of Flamechurch Cathedral. Instead, you must trek north over a bridge in Borderfall to find a smaller church and get the Cleric Octopath Traveler 2 secondary job license.

Apothecary license

Screenshot by Gamepur

To acquire the Apothecary job license, you’ll don your hiking boots and embark on a journey. First, go west from where you encountered Castti in Canalbrine. Once you’re there, head south toward Conning Creek. Once you reach the town, take a sharp turn east and climb the stairs. Keep marching south until you stumble upon a cozy abode adorned with two precious flower boxes. That’s where you’ll earn your license.

Hunter license

Screenshot by Gamepur

Do you know how some areas have secret passages that are easy to miss unless you’re right on top of them? We’ve uncovered one in Western Tropu’hopu Traverse, just north of Beasting Village, where you first meet Ochette. Keep your eyes peeled for a spot to head north toward Southern Nameless Village Traverse, but don’t go there. Instead, head south and follow the ruins until you reach the hidden Hunter guild.

Dancer license

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dancer Guild can be found tucked away in a humble abode. First, go to Wellgrove, a quaint town southwest of Cropdale, where you first meet Agnea. Once you arrive, watch for a cozy little house adorned with charming flowers near the entrance. Next, head up to the second floor past the grand building and speak with the guild master, who should be accompanied by a kindly old gentleman during the daytime. After some chatter, you’ll have the Dancer job license in hand.

Scholar license

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Scholar job is a cakewalk to obtain. Simply traipse your way westward in the Western Winterbloom Snows until you hit the northern tip, and you’ll find the guild hall in all its glory. It’s even within spitting distance of where you’ll pick up Osvald before his first chapter.

Merchant license

Screenshot by Gamepur

To call it a guild would be a stretch. It’s more like a Merchant “pop-up shop.” You can find it in Western Crackridge Wilds, above the place where you met Partitio in Orerush. At the crossroads with the signpost and save point, go west through the stone bridge. Keep going west, and you’ll come across a small camp. You must talk to the fellow outside the tent to obtain the Merchant license.

Thief license

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the coveted secondary job license, you’ll need to put your navigation skills to the test at Clockbank, a hidden thieves guild only accessible at night. First, you’ll need to travel east of New Delsta, then adjust the time to night and navigate through the northern industrial area. Finally, look for a small house on the left and head up the alley next to it to reach the guild.

Warrior license

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding the Warrior license in Sai is a breeze. It’s probably the most conspicuous and effortless guild to locate. As soon as you arrive in town, head south, and you’ll spot it at the rear with someone standing guard. It’s located to the south of the place where you recruited Hikari in Ryu.