All Lore collectible locations in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Muspelheim is a volcanic realm known for its bad air quality and legendary forges. You’ll visit Muspelheim twice during The Path main story quest line to complete some of your primary objectives. But Muspelheim is also the home of several collectibles for those completionist players who absolutely must have everything. One of the collectibles in Muspelheim is the Valhalla Rises Rune Read, which can be found in the Burning Cliffs region.

Where to find the Valhalla Rises Rune Read Lore collectible in the Burning Cliffs of Muspelheim

You can’t get this Lore collectible during your first visit to Muspelheim when playing as Atreus and accompanied by Thor. During that visit, you only explore the Molten Lowlands. During the second visit, when you’re playing as Kratos and accompanied by Atreus, you travel between the Burning Cliffs and Surtr’s Forge, and pass through the area where the Rune Read is located. However, this particular Rune Read refers to the fall of Asgard, so it won’t actually be visible and collectable until after you’ve completed the main story, and you can then return to Muspelheim playing as Kratos and accompanied by Freya.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting at the Burning Cliffs Mystic Gateway, jump east across the gap, then drop down to the south. Jump southwest across the gap, then enter the cave and squeeze through the gap in the southwest wall. Turn left and shimmy along the ledge behind the lavafall, then follow the path east until you reach an open area with a chest in it. You’ll be attacked by a group of powerful Einherjar, so defeat them to collect a Remnant of Asgard. The Valhalla Rises Rune Read Lore collectible is the glowing blue writing on the wall next to the chest. Interact with it to collect it.