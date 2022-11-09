There are a handful of locations you will need to unlock while playing God of War Ragnarok. One of these areas is in Muspelheim, the Crucible. For 2018 God of War players, this location might be a bit familiar, as it’s a place where Kratos and Atreus trained together, taking down Surtr’s many challenges. You can visit this place in Ragnarok, with more challenges awaiting you. However, you need to locate the Muspelheim seeds to unlock it. Here’s what you need to know about all Muspelheim seed locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Muspelheim seed locations for the Crucible in God of War Ragnarok

There are only two Muspelheim seeds you need to find. You will encounter the first while exploring Svartalfheim, the realm of the Dwarves. It will be inside the legendary chest at Modvitnir’s Rig, on the west side of the Bay of Bounty, towards the south. It’s one of the first locations you can visit after leaving Nidavellir, and we strongly recommend doing this to work through the side activities in God of War Ragnarok.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have that one, we strongly suggest you stop looking for the other one for the time being. The next one is locked behind story progression. Therefore, you will need to go through the game until the story returns you to Svartalfheim. When this happens, you will unlock and be able to use the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos’ third weapon. With it, you can now make your way to the second seed, which will be available at Dragon Beach in Svartalfheim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Beach is on the east side of the Bay of Bounty, on the south side. Make your way here, and you can climb a wooden platform. Using the Draupnir Spear, throw it into the side of the hole in the wall, and you can now reach the next level. Make it across the wooden walkway, go to the left, towards the Dwarf statue, and then take another left. There will be Grims and a Bergsra you have to fight. Upon defeating them, grab the bomb from the fire jar, and throw it at the gold ore covering up the legendary chest, which will have the final Muspelheim inside. You can now take it to any Mystic Gateway to permanently add Muspelheim to one of your locations, along with the Crucible.