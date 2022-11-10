All Lost Page locations in God of War Ragnarok

You can find a handful of Lost Pages while exploring God of War Ragnarok. They contain diagrams of an old weapon, which might prove useful to you in your travels. However, you will need to find all of the Lost Pages to complete the set, and they’re in several locations. This guide covers all Lost Pages locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Lost Pages in God of War Ragnarok

There are four of these Lost Pages to find. Tracking them down won’t be easy, and you might be blocked from finding them all until you progress further in the main story. Make sure to work through the primary story in Ragnarok and return to previous locations once you unlock additional equipment and items.

Lost Page 1 location

The first Lost Page will appear in The Barrens. You can find it on the northwest portion of the map, next to a Legendary Chest and an Odin’s Raven. It will be on the ground, near the Legendary Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Page 2 location

The second Lost Page will be further in the desert, in the Forbidden Sands. You can unlock this location after traveling to Vanaheim, and you upgrade your Chisel. When you do, bypass the glyph on the northwest side of the Barrens to reach the Forbidden Sands, and there will be a Light Elf library on the northeast side of this region. You can find the second lost page on one of the tables in the library.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Page 3 location

The third Lost Page is in a different realm. You will need to travel to Midgard, and you can only find it in The Lost Treasury, a location n the southwest part of the map. Before you enter the treasury, you will need to retrieve one-half of a key from The Derelict Outpost and The Oarsmen statue. Once you have these two keys, return to The Lost Treasury, and you can now access the door. The Lost Page will be through a breakable away Kratos can reach after climbing up a gold chain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Page 4 location

The final page will be further in the game, and you will need to reach the point where you must rescue Freyr from the Asgardians. When you arrive at this point, you can unlock Scent of Survival and reach The Crater, a large location on the northern part of the Vanaheim map. You will need to work through this area until you arrive at the Wishing Well, and outside the final entrance, you can find the last page.