Where to get the Wrath of the Frost Ancient light runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple upgrades and runic abilities for you to acquire throughout your travels in God of War Ragnarok. These abilities augment your weapons, giving them more powerful attacks you can unleash in combat, making short work of your enemies, or softening up a boss encounter. The Wrath of the Frost Ancient is one of them, a light runic attack. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Wrath of the Frost Ancient in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Wrath of the Frost Ancient runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

You can find this light runic attack by exploring Vanaheim. You will encounter this location alongside Brok and Freya. The three of you will be looking for a way to break Freya’s curse that Odin has on her, allowing her to move between the realms. The Wrath of the Frost Ancient ability is available early on in this adventure, but it can easily to miss if you’re not checking every location in the Southern Wilds.

When you enter the abandoned market, stick to the left side of the area. You want to look for a small crawl space that Kratos can fit through, indicated by white outlines. When you find it, move through it, and follow the pathway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side, you will find a chest, and inside will have the Wrath of the Frost Ancient light runic attack. You can freely attach it to your Leviathan Axe at any time. The ability’s base form lists three damage and one frost, with a base cooldown of 148 seconds. You can upgrade it using Kratos XP, with the highest upgrade at level three.