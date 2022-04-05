All Lucky Dice Locations in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Every major location in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a set of collectibles for you to work through. One of these collectibles is Lucky Dice, which increases your overall loot luck score the more of them you acquire. This guide contains the location of every Lucky Dice in Tangledrift to help get you into a patch of improved luck.

Lucky Dice 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Lucky Dice you should pick up in Tangledrift is to the left of the main path. There’s a barn next to a respawner, and you can see the Lucky Dice on top of the pile of hay to the left of both of those objects. See below for a map reference for this Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Lucky Dice in Tangledrift is to the right of the main path. You’ll need to head over to the large wooden building with a veranda that runs around it. At the back of the house, you’ll find the Lucky Dice. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Lucky Dice in Tangledrift is off to the right of the main path. You need to climb up the toxic flowers to reach the ledge above, and you’ll see the Lucky Dice ahead of you. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth Lucky Dice is through a portal. You’ll need to complete a couple of side quests to unlock the portal at the edge of the map. See above for a map reference for the portal’s location. This portal leads to an island where an apprentice is making a lot of work for his master. The Lucky Dice is at the back of the island, in the left-hand corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth Lucky Dice is on the same floating island as the fourth. However, you need to enter the portal into the house on this island to find it. This portal is opened when you tackle the A Small Favor side quest. See below for a map reference for the house. Once you’re inside, you can see the Lucky Dice to your left on a table. You’ll have to grab the Lucky Dice and kill the boss again before you can leave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth Lucky Dice is near the tower close to the Parasite boss arena. It’s lurking behind the boxes at the foot of the tower, behind a slight rise in the ground so it can be hidden. See below for a map reference for this Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll head to the island the seventh Lucky Dice is located on as you follow the main quest in Tangledrift. It’s on the veranda at the back of another house. However, to get to this one, you need to jump onto the roof where the yellow paint is and climb over it to drop onto the balcony where the Lucky Dice is. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 8

Screenshot by Gamepur

The eighth Lucky dice is on another ledge of Tangledrift, sitting out in the open. You need to jump on the bouncing mushroom to reach the island where the Lucky Dice is hiding. See below for a map reference for the mushroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lucky Dice is behind another building. You’ll find this one as you explore the floating islands around the area, but only if you make an effort to look. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 9

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the ninth Lucky Dice on a tiny floating island as you explore Tangledrift. You need to climb up to the island to reach it, but there’s nothing much more complicated about finding it other than that. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 10

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tenth Lucky Dice is on another small offshoot of the main islands in Tangledrift. This one is to your right as you approach one of the slides that lead you along the main path. There’s a bouncing mushroom ahead that you must jump on to reach it. See below for a map reference for the mushroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you land on the island, make your way around the buildings until you find the Lucky Dice on the balcony of one of the buildings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 11

Screenshot by Gamepur

The eleventh Lucky Dice is inside the house that you’ll run through during the Ron Rivote side quest. It’s to your right and can be hidden until you return to the main path. See below for a map reference for this Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 12

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you make your way to the church filled with skeletons, you’ll see a small ruined wall to your right. The twelfth Lucky Dice is hiding just beyond it. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 13

Screenshot by Gamepur

The thirteenth Lucky Dice is one of the toughest to find. Inside the large church, make your way to the ground floor and look to the left. There’s a staircase that goes down one level. Head downstairs and melee attack the wall immediately ahead of you. This is an illusory wall that reveals a Lucky Dice. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 14

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourteenth Lucky Dice is on the first floor, so you’ll need to use the toxic flowers to get to it. These don’t grow until you reach a certain point in the main quest in Tangledrift, so follow it if you can’t see these flowers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the vending machines on this floor. Look across the way, and you’ll see the Lucky Dice. It’s easy to get to by following the path from here. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 15

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the fifteenth Lucky Dice, you need to jump. The long slide outside the church takes you back to the starting area in Tangledrift. However, you can jump off it and onto a small island on your right if you time it right. Below is a map reference for the small island you need to jump onto.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re on the island, follow the path along and around the church. Jump through the shattered window, and you’ll see the Lucky Dice in the fireplace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 16

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the sixteenth Lucky Dice on the path that leads away from the castle in Tangledrift. It’s on the upper floor and overlooks the area where you battle skeletons. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 17

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventeenth Lucky Dice is located to your right along the main path in Tangledrift. It’s on an island above a beanstalk. To reach it, you need to avoid the wind that will attempt to knock you off, so be careful. See below for a map reference for this Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 18

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the eighteenth Lucky Dice in Tangledrift back in the castle area. There’s another optional path you can follow with a fireplace in it. Hit the wall at the back of the fireplace to reveal the Lucky Dice. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 19

Screenshot by Gamepur

The nineteenth Lucky Dice is also in the castle in Tangledrift, on the first floor. It’s on the opposite walkway to the one you can access via the toxic flowers. You’ll need to leap across the gap and use the platform in the middle to help you get across. See below for a map reference for this Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 20

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the twentieth Lucky Dice by going through the mirror behind the nineteenth. This mirror is on the opposite side of the castle to the vending machines, so use the same method to get over there and then go through the mirror. The Lucky Dice is behind an NPC on the other side. You can’t miss it. See below for a map reference for the mirror.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Lucky Dice in Tangledrift is located underneath the building you see as you leave the boss arena. This means that you must head into the arena and fight Parasite. Then, as you leave, look for that final Lucky Dice to tick Tangledrift off of your collection. See below for a map reference for this location.