There are multiple side quests for you to complete as you work your way through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These side quests are a good way to explore the world, earn gold, weapons, equipment, and level up as you progress through the main story. For those who have made their way over to the Tangledrift, you’ll have the chance to complete A Small Favor. This guide covers how to complete A Small Favor side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can acquire this quest as you make your way over to the proper Tangledrift city in the What’s Left of Tangledrift. From there, you’ll find a poster of a Wizard looking for assistance, with a portal nearby. Accept the quest, and proceed through the portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once through the portal, head up to the house on the hill and speak with the Wizard. He reveals his apprentices have locked him out of the house, and one of them is attempting to use some of the more dangerous magic he has in his books. He’ll create a portal for you to use, but it shrinks you down to size when you enter the house. You’ll need to defeat the shroom enemies that appear and wait for the apprentice blocking the door to let you jump up and reach the higher desks and cabinets.

Jump up onto the apprentice’s hand, make your way up through the upper layer of the house, and proceed to the other side of the room. You’ll be able to shoot a cage hanging from the ceiling, and you can jump into the cabinet where a beanstalk root is poking through. Proceed to the cabinet, and you can head into the next room to face off against the apprentice attempting the spell. However, it goes haywire and turns them into a skeleton, and you’ll have to battle against Kastor, The Normal-Sized Skeleton.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating Kastor, you can loot the room, and a portal will appear nearby. Go through the portal, and you can turn in the quest to receive your reward.