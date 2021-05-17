All Luminous Legends Y Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon Go, introducing Yveltal, the new legendary Pokémon. You can hunt it down in five star raids popping up all over the world and try your hand at defeating it. We recommend bringing a few friends with you to defeat it. You won’t be able to capture its shiny version, but it is an extremely good Pokémon, and we’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it. Alongside Yveltal’s release, players have the chance to participate in the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in the today view, an assignment available to everyone.

You can participate in the timed research merely by logging in for the Luminous Legends Y event, which takes place from May 17 to 31. It’s the closing event before the arrival of the next season’s event, set to kick off at the start of June in Pokémon Go. The current one, the Season of Legends, has been going on for three months, and the next one will follow a similar pattern with new events and Pokémon.

All Luminous Legends Y Timed Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you can receive for completing this challenge before the end of the Luminous Legends Y event.

