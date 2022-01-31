All maps in Apex Legends Control LTM

The new limited-time Control mode in Apex Legends: Defiance is suddenly giving players access to traditional shooter mechanics like nine-player teams and unlimited spawns. As it is a much bigger experience than the game’s Arena mode, it is turns out Control will have its own dedicated map rotation. Instead of using Arena maps, Control players will be fighting for three different objectives on massive sections of two former maps.

Barometer (Storm Point)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The first of the two maps is Barometer, previously known as the center location of Storm Point. Seemingly, the location bears all of its former buildings, including the tall cell tower that stands in the center. Though, additional smaller objects have been added throughout the area to provide for more cover. It also delivers more modes of transportation, as well, supplying new zip lines and Tridents that are aim toward the center of the map.

Hammond Labs (Olympus)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

With Olympus returning to the game’s rotation, its Hammond Labs location will also arrive in Control. Compared to Barometer, Hammond Labs is a much tighter map that revolves around a multi-story research building. Players will discover a handful of smaller buildings circling the area that hold zip lines and launchers that can send them straight to the lab. Like Barometer, this map also adds new structures used for coverage during gunfights.

