Hawkeye skins datamined in latest Fortnite update, leakers claim collaboration is coming later this month

Fortnite dataminers discovered skins based on Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, the two lead characters of the Disney+ show, Hawkeye, hidden within Fortnite’s version 19.10 update, which went live on Tuesday. Dataminers also discovered a wealth of other cosmetics inspired by the Marvel television series, indicating a crossover could be on the way.

Dataminers GalaxifyX, GMatrixGames, ralisdumb, and FNLeaksAndInfo shared their findings on Twitter, which included Hawkeye-inspired skins, harvesting tools, back bling, and a new loading screen.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey also shared in-game images of the two new skins. It’s worth noting that neither of the skins’ faces adopts the likeness of Jeremy Renner nor Hailee Steinfeld, who play Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, respectively.

Here is what Clint Barton & Kate Bishop looks like in game!



Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me get this!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/vqps8RZiI6 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2022

Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who has a history of accurately predicting and leaking upcoming Fortnite content, commented on the datamined content, writing that an in-game Hawkeye collaboration would happen “in the next two weeks.” Epic Games has not commented on the datamined content, nor has it announced a crossover event with Hawkeye.

Should a collaboration with Hawkeye occur, it would be the latest in a long line of collaborations between Fortnite and Marvel. Epic previously brought Thanos to Fortnite during the release of Avengers: Infinity War, ran limited-time modes for Avengers: Endgame, and more recently, introduced a variety of Spider-Man skins to the battle royale, including one inspired by Tom Holland’s portrayal of the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.