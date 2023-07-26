All Medieval Dynasty Cheats for Xbox

Medieval Dynasty is a fun ride for players looking to get lost in an immersive world in ye olden times. On the other hand, some players might look for a shortcut when it comes to bypassing some of the more tedious systems. Today we’ll look at all the cheats available in-game for players looking for a quick change.

As an aside, console commands aren’t available for Xbox players. These are for developers only, and access to them has been purposely left out for whatever reason. On the bright side, the in-game cheat menu is still really good.

Where To Find the Cheat Menu in Medieval Dynasty

Getting to the cheat menu is quite simple once you know what to look for. For new sessions, the first step is to start a new game. The customization option will pop up underneath the start game option. In that menu, you’ll be able to alter many values.

Cheats Descriptions: Can Only Be Applied In-Game Buildings Limit Changes the maximum number of buildings you can have. A large amount may cause your PC to slow down. Unlimited HP Turn invincibility on or off. Taxes Changes the amount of taxes for buildings and crop fields. Unlimited Stamina Decides if you lose stamina or not. Events Turn events on or off. Lack of Hunger Turn off the need to eat. Lack of Thirst Turn off the need to drink. Unlimited Carry Weight Turn on infinite carry. Poisoning Turn off the poison effect. Temperature Turn off the ability to be too warm or cold. Fast Crafting Grants the ability to craft everything in one cycle. Fast Building Build anything instantly. XP Gain Multiplier Changes the amount of XP gain. Technology Gain Multiplier Changes the amount of technology you receive. Dynasty Reputation Manager Changes the amount of Dynasty Reputation you receive. Stop Dropped Items from Spoiling Items you drop will not spoil. Difficulty Only Available when starting a new game. Changes the cheat settings using preset choices.

Cheats Description: Can Only Be Applied After a New Season Starts Length of Season Change the number of days in a Season. Inhabitants – Food Needs Changes the amount of food your villagers need. Inhabitants – Water Needs Changes the amount of water your villagers need. Inhabitants – Wood Needs Changes the amount of wood your villagers need. Bandits Turns Bandits on or off. Bandits – HP Changes the Bandits HP. Bandits – Damage Changes the Bandits’ damage. Animals – HP Changes the HP of Animals. Animals – Damage Change the damage to Animals.

We have plenty of other guides available for players who are looking for more help. From finding scarce resources to activating cheats – we have everything covered.