All Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Mending Machines are a useful way to heal yourself up in Fortnite and ensure you can stay in the match. These have specific locations throughout the island; you can visit them to grab your medical supplies. In addition, you can quickly find them using your mini-map to pinpoint their place when you get close. This guide covers all Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter, Season 4.

Where to find Mending Machines in Fortnite

There are multiple Mending Machines for you to visit all over the map. You can typically find them alongside Gas Stations. Here’s where you can find every Mending Machine in Fortnite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mending Machines are at these locations.

Condo Canyon

Coney Crossroads

Fort Jonesy, to the northeast

Greasy Gove

Logjam Lumberyard, to the west

Lustrous Lagoon, to the west

Rave Cave, to the southeast

Shimmering Shrine, to the northwest

Sleepy Sound

Tilted Towers, to the south

Related: All vault locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

You can visit every location listed above, and you should find a Mending Machine awaiting you. You can narrow down their exact location on your mini-map. Then, when you’re approaching any of these machines, a small icon will appear on your mini-map, showing you exactly where you need to go. The icon is that of a small box with a star in the middle. This is a good way to find any interactable object, such as machines that give you weapons and ammunition.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach the Mending Machine, you can purchase bandages using Gold Bars, or you can heal yourself. However, you will need to be wounded for an option to heal yourself. If you need Gold Bars, we recommend going into the Gas Station and checking the register, or try to find a chest nearby. Both of these locations might have Gold Bars if you’re lucky.