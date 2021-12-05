All Milestone quests and challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has delivered new Milestones for players to complete. Doing so will net them plenty of XP toward their Battle Pass, allowing them to use Battle Stars to unlock all manner of free skins and items.

Milestones will be a little different this season and will be broken up into 20 different stages. Each stage appears to be worth 8000 XP, with additional bonuses of 20000 XP for finishing 10 stages, then 20 stages. So, that means each fully completed Milestone will be worth 200,000 XP in total.

All Milestones in Chapter 3 Season 1

All values shown below are Stage 1 values only.

Complete 20 Bounties (0/10)

Place Top 10 (0/15)

Spend Bars (0/2500)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes (0/75)

Catch Fish (0/20)

Craft Items (0/10)

Destroy Trees (0/250)

Hunt Wildlife (0/25)

Reboot Teammates (0/5)

Eliminations (0/25)

Thank the Bus Driver (0/10)

Consume Foraged Items (0/25)

Damage opponents (0/5000)

Destroy opponent structures (0/250)

Harvest Materials (0/2500)

Use bandages or Medkits (0/50)

Vending Machine Purchases (0/10)

Travel distance while riding in a car or truck (0/5000)

Open Vaults (0/5)

This is all the information that we have on Chapter 3 Milestones at the moment, and we will be updating this guide over the coming days.