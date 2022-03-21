All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A new season of Fortnite brings along new milestones for you to encounter and finish. From damaging IO Forces to catching fish, here are all the milestones you need to remember while playing Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

These are the milestones you can complete and the quantity of the feats you need to finish to get the reward for the first stage.

Vending Machine Purchases – 0/10

Travel Distance in a Vehicle – 0/5,000

Thank the Bus Driver – 0/10

Spend Bars – 0/1,000

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes – 0/75

Restore Health – 0/500

Reboot Teammates – 0/5

Place Top 10 – 0/15

Hit Weakpoints – 0/125

Eliminations – 0/25

Destroy Trees – 0/100

Destroy Structures – 0/100

Damage Opponents while in a tank. artillery, or turret – 0/1,750

Damage Opponents – 0/5,000

Damage IO Forces – 0/2,500

Consume Foraged Items – 0/25

Complete Bounties – 0/10

Catch Fish – 0/20

As you complete milestones, there will be a different tier unlocked up to 20 times, giving you more opportunities to gain 7K in XP. Most of the milestones have remained the same since last season, except damaging opponents in a tank, artillery, or a turret. They’re great incentives to teach you how to play Fortnite. You can also gain Milestone Bonus Goals; completing 10 Milestone Quest Stages, for example, gives you 15K XP.

Match these milestones with the Achievements and Legacies for Season 2, and you’ll gain a lot of XP over the next few months.