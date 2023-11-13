All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Contracts & How to Complete

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode has various activities you can complete either as a squad or by going solo. Contacts are one of these tasks, and each has different objectives you’ll need to check off in order to receive a reward.

There are numerous types of Contract missions spread out across the Zombies map in Modern Warfare 3, and you’ll be fighting off hordes of zombies and waves of mercenaries as you attempt to complete the assignment. Although each Contract generally provides you with the same rewards, the objectives for each one are relatively distinct.

All MW3 Zombies Contracts

Screenshot by Gamepur

Contract missions will be highlighted as blue phone icons on the map screen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. If you ping a Contract mission from the map it will pin it to your HUD, this will then mark the Contract on your screen so you know which direction to head toward. Once you get to the location, interact with the Contract to begin the mission. You’ll be given a task to complete, and after this has been accomplished you’ll receive essence and a reward from a rift gate that spawns nearby. These are all of the Contracts you can accept in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: