All CoD Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos Requirements

Mastery Camos are returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies playlist. These will be available for every weapon you can use in this playlist, including the ones you bring over from Modern Warfare 2 and wish to unlock on your profile.

The Zombie Mastery Camos will operate like the ones you’ll be unlocking through the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer mode. Each weapon will have a unique set of challenges attached to it for a particular skin, rather than every camo for every weapon having the same one, like previous Call of Duty entries. This means you’ll have to change up your strategy for each gun you’re working on. Here’s what you need to know about all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mastery camo unlock requirements and how to get them.

Related: CoD Fans Going Nuts Over MW3 Zombies Mastery Camos

How to Unlock All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos

Image via Activision

It’s been confirmed by the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 blog that the Mastery Camos, also known as Completionist Camos, will appear in Multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies. The ones that you can earn in the Zombies playlist will differ from the ones in Multiplayer and Warzone, which means there are going to be a variety of fresh and unique challenges for you.

Unfortunately, we do not have the exact challenges or requirements you will need to unlock every base weapon mastery camo in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombie playlist for a specific weapon before the Mastery camos. However, we have an idea of what they’re going to be when they do arrive. For the Mastery camos, the first step you’ll need to go through is to make sure you unlock all the base camos for your chosen weapon. These will vary on specific challenges, distinct for that weapon in Modern Warfare 3, but there are also camo challenges for your Modern Warfare 2 weapons.

After all those have been completed, the Mastery Camos challenges will unlock. You’ll need to work through those similar to the base camos you’ve already been working on and work through those. The Mastery camos will be tougher to unlock as you playthrough Modern Warfare 3. You can choose to complete them by yourself, working through the Zombie playlist, or choose to drop in with your friends, working together to take out the stricter zombie threats awaiting you on the ground.

We will update this page with a more thorough breakdown of the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 Zombie Mastery camo challenges when those drop. They should be available when the game goes live on November 10, 2023, and we’ll have a chance to unlock them for ourselves.