All Monkey Paw wishes and their effects in Phasmophobia

The Monkey Paw is a unique item featured in Phasmophobia. It’s one of the many Cursed Possessions that you can find while exploring the game, and there are multiple wishes you can use while holding this item. The Monkey’s Paw does not have unlimited wishes, but it does have a distinct amount of commands you can give while playing. This guide covers all Monkey Paw wishes you can use while playing Phasmophobia.

Related: Phasmophobia fans are not happy with changes to custom games that end up taking away rewards

Every Monkey Paw wish you can use in Phasmophobia

These commands do have a similar start whenever you want to use them. You need to say, “I wish,” at the beginning of the command, and then you need to say a specific thing after you’ve done this. This should give you several rewards, but there are consequences to using these wishes. Experimenting with the Monkey’s Paw doesn’t hurt to see if you want to use it in future games.

These are all the wishes you can make while holding the Monkey’s Paw. You will need to have a microphone for the voice commands to work.