How does the Monkey Paw work in Phasmophobia?

The Monkey Paw is another Cursed Possession you can find while playing Phasmophobia. It’s one of the many items you can find during your ghost investigation if you need assistance trying to find the ghost or you’re looking to complete an objective for one of the tougher challenges in the game. However, the Monkey Paw has downsides, and ensuring you know these works will be important to surviving your game. Here’s what you need to know about how the Monkey Paw works in Phasmophobia.

What to do with the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia

The Monkey Paw comes with multiple wishes you need to find, but to find them, you must seek them out in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. These will be written down in your journal. It’s important to note these wishes are not required to use the Monkey Paw, but it makes it easier to help you remember how they work.

The number of wishes you can use depends on the difficulty. For example, players can use five wishes at 0x to 1.9x rewards. Your team receives four wishes if you’re at 2x to 2.9x rewards for your mission. Finally, you can have three wishes if you’re at 3x rewards or higher for your mission difficulty. However, there is a consequence for every wish you use with the Monkey’s Paw, which means you’ll need to be careful about the wishes you use with this item and how you optimize your time attempting to track down the ghost.

Like the other Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia, tracking this item down will take time when you’re on a mission.