All multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Although Call of Duty: Vanguard will have an action packed World War II-set campaign, players will likely sink the most amount of hours into its various multiplayer contents. Like Black Ops Cold War did before it, this next installment will debut its own original modes, along with the usual classics that have been around for years. Here’s what you’ll see on the multiplayer playlist on day one of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Returning game modes

For the returning modes, it doesn’t appear Black Ops Cold War’s Control or VIP Escort will be showing themselves here. Instead, there is a short list of six returning modes, all of which have been mainstays in the franchise. These will be seen across 16 maps at launch and can be played in either Core or Hardcore lobbies.

Free for All

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Search and Destroy

Hardpoint

As these returning modes are traditionally seen in 6v6 lobbies, Vanguard will bring along a new Quick Play system that allows for optional lobby expansion in each mode. At launch, players can choose between three types of lobby sizes: 12-player lobbies, 14 to 36-player lobbies, and even 48-player lobbies.

New modes

Although Vanguard will sprinkle in new modes with each expected season that comes, there are only two confirmed to be available by launch.