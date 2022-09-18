All new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fans of Fortnite’s previous season will be delighted with the loot pool in Chapter 3 Season 4. The battle royale delivers a handful of returning weapons, such as the Prime Shotgun and DMR, but there are also a few new guns in the mix. This season introduces EvoChrome weapons that are easy on the eyes and evolve in rarity with each elimination earned. Here’s every weapon featured in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Every weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

This lengthy list does expand beyond guns. The season unvaults the classic Grenade item and maintains the Shockwave Grenade from last season. Another new item introduced in Chapter 3 Season 4 is the Chrome Splash. Although it won’t explode like the others, players can throw Chrome Splash at walls and structures to pass through them. Of course, a majority of its loot pool can be discovered from chest or as ground loot — but not all. You can now find Chrome Chests around the island to pick up their new, exclusive EvoChrome weapons.

Here is every weapon that is available in Chapter 3 Season 4 at launch:

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boogie Bomb

Chrome Splash

Designated Marksman Rifle

EvoChrome Burst Rifle

EvoChrome Shotgun

Firefly Jar

Grenade

Hammer Assault Rifle

Harpoon Gun

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Lever Action Shotgun

Prime Shotgun

Ranger Assault Rifle

Rapid Fire SMG

Shadow Tracker

Shockwave Grenade

Sidearm Pistol

Suppressed Submachine Gun

The Dub

Additionally, snipers have become much deadlier. It is revealed the entire weapon class has received a damage buff that makes it easier to earn one-shot eliminations. Currently, players can see this change with the Boom Sniper Rifle and the unvaulted Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, though snipers that will return in the future will also have increased damage.