Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cinematic debuts Chrome locations, a new villain, and a Brie Larson cameo

Fortnite is officially taken over by Chrome. In a new a cinematic trailer for Chapter 3 Season 4, footage displays the game’s battle royale island being splattered with the substance, giving players the power to turn into a blob and pass through objects. Chrome isn’t the only thing being introduced, as Brie Larson now joins Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a leading member of The Seven faction and is seemingly tasked with taking down one ominous villain.

After months of speculation, the Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer has now confirmed Captain Marvel star Brie Larson as the Paradigm. The character is shown escaping what is only known as Chrome, as it consumes other notable faces, such as The Scientist and The Origin. Its arrival is clearly not a coincodence. The closing moments reveal new antagonist The Herald behind this attack, a character that bears a similar appearance to the island’s Reality Tree.

Chrome is not just for visual appeal, either. The season’s blog post has detailed players being able to “Chrome-ify” themselves, ultimately making them into Blobs that are immune to damage. This ability can even be applied to structures and allows players to go through them at anytime. The liquid has also resulted in Chrome locations and EvoChrome weapons. For instance, the trailer unravels a new, entirely Chrome POI, known as Herald’s Sanctum. Meanwhile, players can now find EvoChrome weapons throughout the island — guns that are said to increase in rarity with each elimination they gain.

via Fortnite’s YouTube channel

Of course, like each season before it, Chapter 3 Season 4 ropes several new skins into its Battle Pass feature. This includes the previously leaked Spider-Gwen, a Slurp-themed bear named “Grriz,” and Paradigm herself. Those who unlock Paradigm will have the ability to not only alter the protagonist’s helmet, but it can even be removed to sport Larson’s character model. Players can experience the new season and its Battle Pass offerings from September 18 to December 4.