All new content coming in Sea of Thieves Season 6

Hark, Sea of Thieves Season 6 is breaching over the waves beneath yonder horizon. New Sea of Thieves content is just around the corner on March 10, and we have the details on just what to expect.

The Plunder Pass and whole barrel of cosmetics

As with every season, the premium Plunder Pass will offer new ship and pirate customization options — the season will also continue to give out free rewards like in-game gold as you level up your Renown. The 100 levels of the season will include cosmetic sets such as the Dark Relics set for your ship and the Naval Commander clothing set.

New Haunted Seaforts

Season 6 is also changing up how Sea of Thieves does Sea Forts. While typical Fortresses will remain the same, Sea Forts are intended to be a sort of quick raid-style game where players can quickly load into with their crew, break landfall at the Sea Fort, fight off a couple waves of enemies, pick up a treasury key, and then reap the rewards.

Sea Forts are also good for PvP since one crew can act as fort defense while another launches a sea-fairing offensive to defend against.

New Pirate Legend Voyage

Launching in the second half of Sea Thieves Season 6 is a new Pirate Legend Voyage to take high-level players through a series of challenges that change with every playthrough. The Voyage is also promised to bring to light lore around who was sailing the Sea of Thieves before the player came along, and just maybe will we finally going to figure out what Belle’s deal finally is.