All new rounds in Fall Guys Season 2: Satellite Scramble

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’s second free-to-play season starts on September 15. It’s called Satellite Scramble, and it’s bringing its own kickoff event, cosmic cosmetics, and a smattering of new rounds. There are eight in total, and we’ve listed them all here in alphabetical order.

Cosmic Highway

Image via Mediatonic

First up is Cosmic Highway, a classic platforming race. Mediatonic promises new obstacles like “Ion Thrusters, Hover Platforms, and Trolleybots” on its website where all these new rounds were announced, and you can get a glimpse of some of those here.

Frantic Factory

Image via Mediatonic

Frantic Factory is a space-themed reskin of Button Bashers, but the goal is the same. You still want to press the lit-up buttons before your opponent.

Hex-A-Terrestrial

Image via Mediatonic

Similarly, Hex-A-Terrestrial is a reskin of Hex-A-Gone, one of the best rounds in the game. The most notable change is that the falling hex platforms come in different colors, with a metallic sheen.

Hyperdrive Heroes

Image via Mediatonic

When Hoverboard Heroes was introduced, it was set up like the inverse of Jump Club. Instead of jumping over a rotating, sweeping arm, you instead cruise along atop a moving platform, dodging obstacles along the path. Hyperdrive Heroes remixes this with a continuous circular route for the board.

Pixel Painters

Image via Mediatonic

This new game is all about teamwork. The screen shows an image, and you have to walk across the corresponding light-up blocks to copy it. Both speed and strategy are required to win this one.

Space Race

Image via Mediatonic

This isn’t the last reskin on the list, but it is the easiest one to describe. It’s Gauntlet, but with a new space theme. Simple, but effective.

Starchart

Image via Mediatonic

To reach the end of Starchart, you’ll have to cross a series of invisible bridges between floating platforms. Luckily, you can step on a button to briefly reveal each path.

Tiptoe Finale

Image via Mediatonic

It’s fitting that this round ends up being last alphabetically, since it’s also a finale, just like the name says. Your goal is to be the first to grab the crown, but to reach it, you’ll first have to cross a series of blocks. The problem is, there’s only one path across, and stepping on the wrong block means “tumbling into the cosmos,” according to Mediatonic. Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but this one’s also a reskin — of Tiptoe in this case.