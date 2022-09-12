Fall Guys Season 2: Satellite Scramble takes your beans to space, will have major sci-fi collabs

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been an even bigger hit since it went free-to-play, and now its second season of content is quickly approaching. Season 2: Satellite Scramble starts on September 15. Here’s what to expect that Thursday.

First up, Fall Guys will have a smattering of space-themed rounds. Tiptoe Finale is a race for the crown across a series of crumbling blocks, and falling means “tumbling into the cosmos,” according to developer Mediatonic. Starchart is a tricky spacewalk with an invisible path that links several floating platforms. Luckily you can step on buttons to reveal the correct path forward.

Pixel Painters tasks you with stepping on light-up blocks to match a picture, while Cosmic Highway is an obstacle course with floating rings. Hyperdrive Heroes is like an inverse of Jump Club: instead of leaping over a rotating beam, you’re on a hoverboard that moves in a circle through various obstacles. Finally, Hex-a-Terrestrial, Space Race, and Frantic Factory are reskinned versions of Hex-a-Gone, Gauntlet, and Button Bashers, respectively. You can see screenshots of all eight new rounds on the Fall Guys website.

Those rounds will have new obstacles, of course, so be on the lookout for “Ion Thrusters, Hover Platforms, and Trolleybots.” As always, if you can endure the new games, you’ll be able to earn prizes. Rewards for the launch event, titled Satellite Explorers, include a Space Bean Nickname (200 Points), 200 Kudos (300 Points), Satellite Explorer Nameplate (500 Points), Space Icons Pattern (800 Points), and Satellite Backpack (1000 Points).

Speaking of cosmetics, Satellite Scramble will also feature a collection of new costumes. Hatsune Miku already leaked, along with Star Trek‘s Spock and Alien‘s Xenomorph. It’s nice to have confirmation, though. Mediatonic released the promo image you see below, showing off the sci-fi collab costumes and some of the other outfits coming with Season 2. They join the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog and WWE superstars Asuka, Xavier Woods, and Undertaker.