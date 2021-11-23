All new Rounds in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 6

Fall Guys Season 6 adds new games to the Blunderdome, with a festival-themed event that’s jam-packed with content. It includes 50 tiers of rewards, 25+ new costumes, and five brand new rounds to tackle. When it comes to costumes, the styling is in keeping with the fun carnival vibes that this “Party Spectacular” brings to Fall Guys. The rewards include a stacked list of treasures, including 20,000 Kudos and 20 Crowns to unlock by leveling up. Below are descriptions for the five new Rounds.

Party Promenade

Image via Epic Games

This exciting parkour-focused stage begins by sucking you up into a funnel and dropping you down to the beginning of a colorful course. You must then dodge water balloons, swing across multiple trapezes, and blast through tubes to find your way to the finish line.

Full Tilt

Image via Epic Games

It may be a rather simpling-looking course, but you will quickly realize that almost every platform can be tilted by other pesky players. Full Tilt will make for tight finishes, as players have to work together to balance the platforms needed to make that next jump.

Pipe Dream

Image via Epic Games

A tube-filled test of luck and speed awaits you in Pipe Dream. At the end of each obstacle, you will have to choose your fate as you jump into a vacuum pipe that could help or hurt your chances of winning.

Airtime

Image via Epic Games

The goal in Air Time is pretty simple: stay in the air. A yellow zone sits on top of the obstacles placed throughout this stage. However, as long as you keep in the yellow area, your percentage meter will fill, and you’ll find yourself moving one step closer to the finals.

Leading Light

Image via Epic Games

Like Air Time, leading light requires you to find the yellow zone and stay in it. Only this time, the area is much smaller, and you’ll have to push your way through all your competitors to get there, making this a much trickier endeavor.