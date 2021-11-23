Fall Guys Season 6 will include Sackboy, Ghost of Tsushima characters

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a massive hit over the last two years for developer Mediatonic. Season 6 has been announced with plenty of new stages and game modes to choose from, giving the chaotic, meme-tastic game a fresh update, with more content on the way.

Two new costumes have been announced for the platform battle royale game. One is Jin Sakai from Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. Originally a samurai trying to defend his homeland from the Mongol invasion, Jin will be crossing over into a new environment and bringing his unique blend of stealth and combat to the game. There will be two costumes centered around Jin. One in his classic samurai armor and one for when he is wearing his Ghost armor.

The second new costume to be announced is Sackboy from Sackboy: A Big Adventure. With his trademark knitted aesthetic, players will hopefully be too put off by his cuteness to push him off the edge – but we wouldn’t count on it.

Both are expected to launch on November 30 when the rest of the Season 6 content goes live, though Sackboy will be a time-limited event so players will want to grab him as soon as possible.