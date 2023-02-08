All new Season 2 maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 will have a lot of new content soon, including a few new maps. . The new maps coming will be added to the standard 6v6 playlists along with the Ground War and Invasion modes. Though some of the maps share some noticeable similarities in terms of setting, they are distinct enough from each other that will make the gameplay surely interesting. Here are all the maps that are coming to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: MW2 Season 2 All New Maps

Dome (6v6 Map)

This map is located at the highest point in Al Mazrah and is based on the map of the same name from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It is located at the highest point in Al-Mazrah and is a small-to-medium-sized map that will provide fast-paced combat. The domed structure upon which the map is named also provides some stellar views.

Valderas Museum (6v6 Map)

The Valderas Museum map first appeared in the Modern Warfare 2 beta but hadn’t appeared since then. Now, it will finally be making its appearance in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. The map is based in Spain and is inspired by the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Al Malik International (Battle Map)

The Al-Malik International map is a modern airport located at the southern tip of Al-Mazrah. The map comprises the airport building as well as the tarmac where players will have a lot of opportunities to gain advantages. Additionally, with the presence of a runway, players will also be able to engage in intense vehicular combat.

Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)

This map also set in Al-Mazrah, is set in the location’s tallest natural point of interest. The map comprises the entirety of the Observatory as well as the cliff sides. There are a few flank routes in the mountainsides for players to set up camp. In addition to that, it has a lot of narrow spaces and high structures that can provide a gameplay advantage. Warzone and DMZ players will feel right at home with this map.