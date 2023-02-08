Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is a care package of modes, maps, and one highly-requested feature

There were many questions and concerns surrounding the delay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone’s Season 2 content drop, but developer Infinity Ward has proved it wasted none of the extra time it needed. Along with the arrival of Resurgence mode and its Ashika Island map, the franchise’s fans will be granted an overwhelming amount of new features in the multiplayer. This includes two familiar 6v6 maps, a wide selection of fan-favorite modes, and a detailed stat-tracking menu.

Upon the launch of Season 2 on February 15 at 12 PM ET, MW2 players will first spot the addition of Combat Records, a beloved menu in past titles which allowed for soldiers to view various stats and even compare them amongst their friends’. The season’s debut also marks the return of Ranked Play, pitting competitive players against each other for exclusive rewards and division spots. As for casual players, there will be a whopping six game modes coming over the course of the season. Classic modes Grind, Gun Game, and Infected are set to come with the season, while Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and Black Ops’ landmark One in the Chamber mode are said to appear later on.

The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 https://t.co/7IPLy2iMju



🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

🎯 Infected and Gun Game return

🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag pic.twitter.com/sz7uLLItCC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023 via Call of Duty’s Twitter

This trend of restoring elements from other Call of Duty games’ even extends to Season 2’s map offerings. Warzone 2.0’s Al Malik International and Zaya Observatory locations will come to the multiplayer as Ground War and Invasion maps, as 6v6 modes are being given Dome and Valderas Museum — the latter which last appeared in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. When exploring these locations, players can work toward unlocking a variety of new weapons. For instance, the Season 2 Battle Pass features three diverse tools: a ISO Hemlock AR, a “fast-firing” KV Broadside shotgun, as well as a Dual Kodachis melee weapon to go along with the season’s Japanese theme.

Multiplayer and battle royale players will also have access to a Path of the Ronin Launch Event, which challenges gunners to complete seven quests for a range of cosmetics and, surprisingly, a Crossbow weapon with “extensive customization.” However, those wanting to skip the event have the choice to purchase the long-range bow from store bundles at launch. As the event’s name suggests, Modern Warfare Operator Ronin now comes to the sequel as the next playable character, being the Tier 100 reward in the Battle Pass.

Related: All POIs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Ashika Island

Most recently, Infinity Ward disclosed to fans how MW2’s counterpart, Warzone 2.0, will be impacted by the update. Aside from Resurgence, the battle royale is receiving numerous changes to its gameplay mechanics. The studio revealed that it looks to bring back the looting system that was last used in the original Warzone, and its 1v1 Gulag format will also be joining it in Season 2. Although this massive group of content coming to Modern Warfare 2 is surely welcomed, Warzone 2.0 players have not be afraid to voice their outrage on the free-to-play game’s upcoming changes in recent weeks.