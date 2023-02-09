All new Season 2 Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that one new Operator will be joining the roster in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 2. Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda is a returning Operator from 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, bringing back his signature mastery of multiple fighting styles and distinct blades.

Every new Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Image via Activision Blizzard

Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda is the only new Operator coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 2, launching on February 15. He’s an ex-Special Forces fighter returning from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and uses multiple fighting styles in his blend of unconventional warfare. According to the Season 2 update blog post, his name is derived from a rough translation of “wanderer,” a term used in Feudal Japan for a samurai who had no master. He strives to maintain a balance between the different factions as wars spilled over into Al-Mazrah and Urzikstan, serving only that incorruptible goal instead of any nation.

The new missions introduced with Season 2 contextualize Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda’s appearance somewhat. You’ll begin by battling your way through Al-Mazrah, one of the locations Shinoda’s been fighting for balance in. Reading the intel across these missions could shed light on what Shinoda has been doing since his last appearance in the series.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get the Oni Pyroclast Operator Skin for Daniel ‘Ronin’ Shinoda from February 22. This skin makes the Operator look more like the samurai that inspired his name. Activision Blizzard add that PlayStation Plus subscribers can also claim the Season 2 Combat Pack, which includes the Oni Carver SMG Blueprint, the Oni Slasher Assault Rifle Blueprint, the Crimson Oni Animated Calling Card, the Yoroi Weapon Charm, the Grinning Oni Emblem, and the Golden Dragonfly Sticker.

Season 2 will introduce a new set of challenges for players to complete. The Path of the Ronin Season Challenges award players that complete them with various rewards, including a new weapon to take into future battles. The season also packs in five brand new weapons to play with, giving you plenty to do while you explore Ashika Island with this new Operator.

Image via Activision Blizzard

While Shinoda may be the only new Operator being added this season, there are also two new Operator Skins launching alongside him. Players will be able to earn both the Roze ‘Sheathed Blade’ and Nova ‘Ruthless Pursuit’ Skins this season if they want to add them to their collection.