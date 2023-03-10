All new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
The season holds a solid balance of new weapons and beloved classics.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 may be roping in a brand new Japanese biome and an assortment of new vehicles, but one cannot forget about its expansive loot pool. Like most seasons, longtime players can anticipate seeing a variety of classic guns from past chapters. However, there are six new weapons that have come to the season at launch. Here are all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 — All new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons
Whether you play at close or long-range, there is certainly a weapon for you in Chapter 4 Season 2. For instance, up-close and personal fighters can seek out the new Havoc Pump Shotgun, its suppressed version, or the extremely damaging Kinetic katana blade. However, the debut of new gadgets also means some Chapter 4 Season 1 guns have been removed, including the Infantry Rifle, Burst Assault Rifle, and Heavy Shotgun. To figure out which weapons you’ll want upon dropping, you can find all new and unvaulted weapons below.
All new weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2
- Kinetic Blade
- Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Havoc Pump Shotgun
- Overclocked Pulse Rifle
- Waist Grappler Mythic
- Smart Pistol
All unvaulted weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2
- Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Cobra DMR
- Dragon’s Breath Sniper
- Combat Shotgun
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle
- Heisted Run N’ Gun SMG
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Red-Eyed Assault Rifle
- Twin Mag SMG
- Tactical Pistol
- Chug Cannon
Of course, you can discover most of these weapons from chests or as ground loot. That said, Mythic and Exotic weapons will either need to be bought with Gold or looted from one of the map’s bosses. You can also expect this list to change over time as the season introduces more items with each upcoming update.