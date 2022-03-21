All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

If you’re a fan of Fortnite lore, then you’ll love to meet the new faces debuting in Chapter 3 Season 2. Unlike the last season, there are plenty of boss fights to take on and several pieces of loot to grab from them. However, friendlier characters like Jonesy The First, The Foundation, and even Brainiac are just some of the characters returning from Season 1. In total, there are 24 NPCs to chase and plenty of them practically hide from you. Here’s where each is located.

1. The Origin : North of Sanctuary, The Origin is walking on a patch set between two Outpost buildings.

2. The Imagined : Like Agent Jones, The Imagined visits one of the Seven Outposts on the outside corners of the map.

3. The Visitor : The Seven guard is located on the largest island on the east side of the map. He is found roaming through the building on the north side.

4. The Scientist : This NPC walks around the bus garage in Synapse Station.

5. Agent Jones : Like The Imagined, Agent Jones spawns in one of the Seven Outposts set in the corners of the map.

6. The Foundation : Similar to Chapter 3 Season 1, The Foundation strolls through the center of Sanctuary

7. Bunker Jones : Bunker Jones can be discovered walking outside in the bottom parts of The Joneses.

8.Ludwig : Ludwig walks around a red two-story home that is south of The Joneses.

9. Brainiac : Possibly the hardest to find, Brainiac walks a dirt path that goes west of the Joneses to the west of Sanctuary

10. Mullet Marauder : On the north side of The Joneses, this NPC is walking around a small wooden home.

11. Jonesy The First : Jonesy The First walks in a blue home that is set in the center of The Joneses.

12. Cuddle Team Leader : Like last season, the NPC is on the first floor of the pink-roof home north of Camp Cuddle.

13. Metal Team Leader : There is a chance each game players will see different NPCs in one of the small log cabins at the center of Camp Cuddle. If Metal Team Ladder spawns in-game, you can find him in the log cabin closest to the west.

14. Cuddlepool : Similar to Metal Team Leader, Cuddlepool also has a chance of spawning in one of the log cabins in the middle of Camp Cuddle. They spawn in the cabin on the right-hand side.

15. Quacking : Like NPCs 13 And 14, Quackling has a small chance spawning in Camp Cuddle. If they do, they can be discovered in the small log cabin with the yellow roof.

16. Guaco : The NPC is in the attic of a yellow home on the north side of Greasy Grove.

17. Lil Whip: On the Southside of Coney Crossroads, Lil Whip is in the attic of a white two-story home.

18. Bao Bros : Bao Bros is located inside of the motel set on the south side of Condo Canyon. You can find him on the top floor, behind a closed door made out of bamboo.

19. Tomatohead : You can meet Tomatohead in the tower closest to Tilted Tower's soccer field. He'll be on the third floor, behind a closed door.

20. Mancake : On the left side of Rocky Reels, Mancake is on the first floor of the narrow tower.

21. Peely: Peely is located in the building in the top right corner of The Daily Bugle. He is in a bathroom on the fourth floor.

22. Gunnar : Just like Season 1, Gunnar remains inside of Command Cavern and is usually near pool of water inside the mountain.

23. Huntmaster Saber : This NPC is located inside of the IO Airship above Command Cavern.

24. Slone: Doctor Slone can be discovered inside the front of the drill at The Fortress.