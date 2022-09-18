There are multiple NPCs and characters for you to find in Fortnite, and with the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 4, they’ve moved all over the map. A handful of them are in the same location they were in the previous season, but some have changed, and there are new additions you need to speak with and find. These characters are all over the map, and we can expect more to arrive as Season 4 continues. This guide covers all NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to find all NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

More characters and NPCs will be added throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but at the beginning there will be 22 characters for your to find. You can speak with each of them, and they will offer an item by speaking with them, and some may even offer to help you if you hire them using Gold Bars. Here’s where you can find each character’s location.

