All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Speak with these NPCs and add them to your collection.
There are multiple NPCs and characters for you to find in Fortnite, and with the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 4, they’ve moved all over the map. A handful of them are in the same location they were in the previous season, but some have changed, and there are new additions you need to speak with and find. These characters are all over the map, and we can expect more to arrive as Season 4 continues. This guide covers all NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Where to find all NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
More characters and NPCs will be added throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but at the beginning there will be 22 characters for your to find. You can speak with each of them, and they will offer an item by speaking with them, and some may even offer to help you if you hire them using Gold Bars. Here’s where you can find each character’s location.
Related: Where to find all Mythic and Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
- Bad Bros: At the bottom of a vault, to the east of Coney Crossroads, next to the lake underneath Ridgeline Ranger Station
- Beach Bomber: You can find the Beach Bomber inside the Ice Cream shop at Coney Crossroads
- Blackbeart: You can find Blackbeart on his ship on Lustrous Lagoon, the Driftwood
- Bunker Jonesy: The Bunker version of Jonesey is still at his compound at Fort Jonesy, and you can hire him
- Castaway Jonsey: The Castaway version of Jonesey is also at Fort Jonsey compound, slightly more to the southern part of the location. You can also hire them
- Cryptic: Inside the large ship, you can find Cryptic outside of the Rave Cave.
- Evie: Evie will be hiding out at the Syndicate Shoals, to the west of Lustrous Lagoon
- Fishstick: You can find Fishstick operating the fries inside the restaurant at Sleepy Sound
- Guaco: You will need to make your way over to Greasy Grove to find Guaco, inside a restaurant
- Jonsey the First: This version of Jonsey is also at Fort Jonsey, close to the north part of the compound. You can hire this character
- Kit: You can find Kit hiding out to the west side of the Reality Tree, inside of a cabin in the forest
- Kyle: You will need to make your way over to the Chop Shop to find Kyle, to the north of Logjam Junction, right next to the water
- Mancake: You can find Mancake close to the north of Rocky Reels
- Maximillian: You will find Maximillian to the north of Bad Bros, on top of the floating structures
- Meowscles: Another character you can find inside of Kit’s cabin is Meowscles, which is also to the west of the Reality Tree
- Panther: The Panther is to the southwest of Herald’s Sanctum, inside of a Gas Station
- Relaxed Fit Jonsey: The fourth Jonsey you can find at Fort Jonsey is Relaxed Fit Jonsey, who is at the northwest of the compound
- Rustler: The Rustler is still wandering the outside of Shifty Shafts, walking along the perimeter
- Sabina: You will need to go between Sleepy Sound and Logjam Junction to find Sabina, inside the mansion where the snow and grass meet
- Stash’d: You can find Stash’d walking inside the north garage at Chonkery’s Speedway, on the south part of the map.
- Sunbird: The Sunbird will be at the Temple, to the northeast of Lustrous Lagoon
- The Underwriter: You can find The Underwriter at Tilted Towers, at the top of one of the south buildings