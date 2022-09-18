Where to find all Mythic and Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4’s loot pool consists of dozens of weapons and healing items, but those you won’t spot out in the open are its Mythic and Exotic guns. These are considered to be the rarest weapons in the entire battle royale, and there are just five to discover — so you’ll want to act fast. Here’s where to find all Mythics and Exotics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All Mythic and Exotic weapon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The latest season presents four Exotic weapons and just one Mythic. Although most are used to damage opponents, the Chug Cannon returns from last season to give its owners limitless amounts of shield and health. No matter their use, you can obtain these high rarity items from either giving Gold to NPCs or taking down the island’s lone boss. All Mythic and Exotic weapon locations are marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chug Cannon: The Chug Cannon can be purchased with 600 Gold from Kyle at The Chop Shop, a landmark northeast of Logjam Junction. Boom Sniper: You can speak to Rustler on the east side of Shifty Shafts to buy the Exotic Boom Sniper for 600 Gold. Shadow Tracker Pistol: This Exotic pistol can be picked up for 400 Gold from the Sunbird NPC at the center of The Temple, set northeast of Lustrous Lagoon. The Herald’s Burst Rifle: As the only Mythic on the island, this rifle can only be obtained by defeating The Herald boss on the north end of Herald’s Sanctum. The item will then be dropped, along with healing supplies. Dub Shotgun: The Exotic Dub is for sale for 600 Gold when speaking to Mancake in the middle of Rocky Reels.

If you’re looking to bolster your loadout even more, we also recommend opening vaults. Each holds at least four chests with two guaranteed to grant you an Epic or Legendary weapon. However, you will need to collect a key before breaking open a vault. Keys are extraordinarily difficult to come by, though Chrome Chests do give you the best luck of finding one.